Today's Paper | March 21, 2023

Raja Riaz urges Qureshi to remove Imran from party

Our Correspondent Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 10:27am

TOBA TEK SINGH: The opposition leader in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, has demanded that Imran Khan be removed from the office of chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Faisalabad, he advised PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to call a party meeting to remove Mr Khan from the office “because his thoughts are anti-Pakistan and he is fanning terrorism”.

He said Mr Khan committed corruption during his four years of government through former chief minister Usman Buzdar and his wife Bushra Bibi’s friend. He proposed that, after removing Mr Khan, party leaders elect a new chairman at the meeting. He alleged that IK Khan was luring the youths into terror activities.

He said the people know that at the behest of Mr Khan, PTI activists damaged police vehicles and injured more than 80 policemen.

He said if Mr Qureshi does not take action, there might be a confrontation between the PTI and other parties.

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide more relief to the people during Ramazan and increase the free-of-cost distribution of flour to deserving families from the present quota of three bags of 10 kg to six bags per family.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023

