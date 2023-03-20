DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2023

PKR weakens by Rs2 in interbank on IMF uncertainty

Talqeen Zubairi Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 02:37pm

The rupee remained under pressure on Monday, with analysts citing the uncertainty surrounding the revival of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and a lack of confidence in the government.

The local currency was changing hands at Rs283.7 per dollar at 11:57am, according to data shared by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap). This equates to a depreciation of Rs1.99 or 0.71 per cent from Friday’s close of Rs281.71.

Saad bin Naseer, director of financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global, said the main reason for the depreciation is a lack of confidence in the government’s statements. He noted that despite government assurances, it had been over a month since an IMF delegation’s visit to Pakistan, and a staff-level agreement (SLA) was yet to be signed.

Naseer said the rupee would start appreciating again once the IMF loan programme was revived, adding that higher inflows were also expected in Ramzan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured the Senate last week that the IMF agreement would be signed “soon”. During the same session, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that an assurance from “friendly countries” to fund a balance of payment gap was the last hurdle in securing an IMF deal.

Several countries had made commitments to support Pakistan during previous IMF reviews, he said, adding that the IMF was now asking for those commitments.

However, Tresmark’s Head of Strategy Komal Mansoor commented today, “There is fresh speculation that Saudi Arabia may not commit any aid or loan to us anymore. Other than China, none of the friendly countries have given reassurances of requisite funding. The message is that it could take one day, one month or one year.

“The confidence has been so low that not even a dollar has been invested in bonds or treasury bills this month,” she added.

The analyst further said the country’s situation “does not look very promising and unfortunately, no one seems to have a plan B”.

Mettis Global’s Naseer also attributed the rupee’s depreciation to the smuggling of the greenback across the “porous” border with Afghanistan, which he said had led to a shortage of dollars in the open market.

The local currency has been on the decline since Thursday over delays in the IMF agreement for the release of a $1.1 billion economic bailout that Pakistan needs to avoid the threat of default.

The global lender has asked Pakistan to arrange $7bn for debt servicing during the current fiscal year before it releases the $1.1bn tranche.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...
Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...