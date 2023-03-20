Points set up for distribution of free wheat to citizens

RAWALPINDI: Distribution of free wheat flour by the government started in the garrison city on Sunday to provide relief to poverty-stricken residents during Ramazan.

In the garrison city, four mega distribution points have been established in Liaquat Bagh, Cricket Stadium Double Road, Naseerabad and Adiala Road.

The provincial government will provide a 10kg bag to each family in a week after checking the computerised national identity cards of people whose income was less than Rs60,000 per month.

According to the official, in the mega sale point, four counters had been established to verify identity cards through an application made by the government, linked with the Benazir Income Support Programme and other organisations.

He said 74 sale points in the garrison city will also be converted into distribution points.

Divisional Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha visited points established at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi and near the office of assistant commissioner Taxila, and reviewed arrangements in detail. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and other officials were also with him. Commissioner Chattha also inspected counters set up at mega points and asked the citizens about the facilities, attitude of the staff and the quality of flour.

The commissioner was also given a detailed briefing about the daily supply of flour. He said that providing free flour to citizens was a very important initiative of the government, adding that negligence will not be tolerated from anyone.

The commissioner said that 10 mega points for supply of flour have been established in Rawalpindi district, adding 5000 to 10,000 bags of flour are being provided at these points on a daily basis.

He said that in order to receive free flour, the ID card of the citizen is scanned in the Ramazan subsidy application and after verification, a bag of flour is given to him/her. After a similar scan, another flour bag can be obtained by citizens after eight days.

He said that mega points have been established in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Naseerabad Ground and Adiala in Rawalpindi city while each tehsil has at least one mega point.

Apart from mega points, flour is being supplied at many places and the quality of flour is being closely monitored.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023