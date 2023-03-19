DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 19, 2023

Sindh millers cut flour prices by Rs10 a kg

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published March 19, 2023 Updated March 19, 2023 07:15am
People wait for their turn to buy subsidised flour in Hyderabad. —APP/file
People wait for their turn to buy subsidised flour in Hyderabad. —APP/file

KARACHI: After manipulating prices to a record peak in recent weeks, Sindh flour millers have brought down rates of various varieties by Rs10 per kg to show some mercy to consumers ahead of Ramazan.

The price of 50kg bag of flour no.2.5 has been reduced to Rs6,400 (Rs128 per kg) from Rs6,900. The rate of fine flour and maida has been cut to Rs6,500 per 50 kg bag (Rs130 per kg) from Rs7,000.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Sindh Zone, Chairman Chaudhry Aamir Abdullah said the prices had been reduced in a good faith after the Sindh Food Department officials during a meeting held on Friday assured growers and millers that wheat-loaded trucks arriving from the interior into Karachi would not be seized.

Millers complained that the food department officials forcefully impounded these trucks and unloaded wheat at government godowns in Landhi to achieve wheat procurement targets.

Another reason for the downward trend in prices was the start of wheat arrival from the new crop in the open market which had eased supply pressures leading to improved availability of wheat.

He said the food department officials listened to millers’ grievances and promised to amicably resolve the issue.

He anticipated that following a fruitful meeting it was expected that the wheat price may come down next week to Rs10,500 per 100kg bag from Rs12,000.

Meanwhile, a miller said that Karachi requires 10,000 tonnes of wheat per day for grinding but some 3,000-4,000 tonnes are being supplied. Hopefully, the supply situation of wheat arrival from interior Sindh would improve next week after removing bottlenecks in the way of wheat arrival to Karachi.

The practice of seizing wheat trucks arriving in Karachi from the interior Sindh had remained in vogue for many years while millers kept asking the Sindh Food Department to procure wheat from the growers on their own instead of seizing the vehicles of the private sector and growers destined for Karachi which is not a wheat growing city.

According to PBS data, the rate of 20kg bag of wheat in Karachi rose to Rs2,900-3,100 during the week ending March 16 from Rs2,800-2,900. Exactly a year back, it was available at Rs1,100-1,440.

Wheat flour prices had swelled despite the imports of 2.2 million tonnes costing $876 million in 8MFY23 as compared to 2m tonnes valuing $752m in the same period last year. The average per tonne wheat price of grain stood at $397 in 8MFY23 as compared to $359 in the same period last year.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...
Some softening
Updated 18 Mar, 2023

Some softening

The long stalemate between the country’s two main political factions has not benefited anyone.
Changing Mideast
18 Mar, 2023

Changing Mideast

THE possibilities for further peacebuilding in the Gulf and the Middle East in general are considerable, should the...
Food concerns
18 Mar, 2023

Food concerns

THE forecast that Pakistan and the drought-hit regions of northern and central India are facing lower food output...