Woman’s body parts found near Leh Nullah

RAWALPINDI: Police found body parts of an unidentified woman from the bank of Leh Nullah in Dhoke Dalal (Ganjmandi area) on Sunday.

Police and rescue officials said a passerby spotted the parts stuffed in shopping bags lying on the bank of the nullah.

“The nails and feet of the victim suggest that she was a woman. However, nothing else was found which could help the police identify the victim,” said a police official.

An autopsy is being carried out at District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023