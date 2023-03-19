DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 19, 2023

Yasmin approaches high court against police harassment

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 19, 2023 Updated March 19, 2023 07:15am

LAHORE: PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid has approached the Lahore High Court against the alleged harassment by the police officials despite being on pre-arrest bail in cases registered against her.

In a petition, Ms Rashid states that she was going to her clinic in Shadman when police vehicles stopped her car and tried to arrest her despite having knowledge of her bail.

The PTI leader states she made hue and cry upon which people gathered and she called her lawyers who came at the spot and rescued her from illegal and unlawful harassment by the police.

She asks the court to restrain the police from harassing, blackmailing, threatening and humiliating her.

She also urges the court to summon the CCPO and the CIA SSP in person along with reports.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023

