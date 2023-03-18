Education minister hints at linking varsity grants with performance

LAHORE: In the 21st convocation of the Government College University on Friday, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi granted the prestigious lifetime achievement awards to three GCU alumni – Chaudhry Akhtar Rasool for his contributions to hockey, Usman Peerzada for his work in acting and theatre and Mian Misbahur Rehman for his contributions to philanthropy.

Besides 10 lifetime achievement awards to eminent alumni, a total of 1,984 degrees would be awarded this year during the two-day convocation that started on Friday. The degrees include 667 MS/MPhil, 29 MSc and 1265 BA/BSc (Hons).

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the opening session of the convocation where GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi awarded degrees and medals to the graduates.

The minister announced a grant of Rs100m for the university, primarily to replicate its clock tower along with construction of a building on its Kala Shah Kaku campus.

Usman Peerzada, Akhtar Rasool get GCU awards

Addressing the convocation, the minister said that instead of mushrooming growth of higher education institutions, the quality of education should be focused. He hinted at linking the federal grants to universities with their performance.

Prof Zaidi said the completion of 20 years of the university was being celebrated by the launch of the projects worth Rs580m to improve student services on the campuses. He said the construction of a new girls’ hostel, swimming pool and grand mosque would also be completed this year.

UoL: As many as 10,227 degrees were awarded to the students at 13th convocation of the University of Lahore (UoL).

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and UoL BoG Chairman Awais Raoof were chief guests of the ceremony and they distributed medals and degrees among the graduates.

The governor awarded degrees to 10,227 graduates, including PhDs (78), Master’s (608), MPhil (2,887), and Bachelor’s (6,654) from 11 various faculties. Out of 708, 275 students received gold medals, 235 silver medals and 198 bronze medals.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023