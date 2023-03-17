Imran arrives at LHC seeking protective bail in 9 cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday after filing separate petitions seeking protective bail in nine first information reports (FIRs) registered against him in Islamabad and Lahore.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider, will hear the pleas for protective bail in four cases registered under terrorism charges. The request for bail in five cases will be heard by a single-member bench comprising Justice Sheikh.

Two of cases are regarding vandalism at the Islamabad Judicial Complex while another concerns the police operation at Zaman Park. Moreover, one of the cases concerns the recent death of PTI worker Zille Shah.

Ahead of Imran’s arrival, the LHC had directed Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar to facilitate the PTI chief in reaching court. The court initially said that it would hear Imran’s request for protective bail at 5pm but later granted time till 5:30pm.

Key developments so far:

Imran arrives at LHC; court to hear Imran’s pleas for protective bail in 9 cases

IHC suspends Imran arrest warrants till March 18

LHC extends bar on police action at Zaman Park till 3pm today

PTI supporters stand guard outside party chairman’s residence to prevent possible arrest

PTI chief says he will appear before Islamabad sessions court on March 18

Rana Sanaullah says the government will follow due legal process regarding Imran’s arrest

Imran arrived at the LHC a little after 5:30pm alongside droves of PTI supporters. The LHC’s registrar office also accepted a request from Imran’s counsel Azhar Siddique seeking permission for the PTI chief’s vehicle to enter court premises.

Footage broadcast on TV showed his vehicle entering court premises while PTI workers were stopped at the gate. Subsequently, the PTI workers and a large number of lawyers started scaling the walls of the LHC to catch a glimpse of the PTI chief.

However, Imran finally entered the courtroom nearly an hour after arriving at court premises. Footage broadcast on TV showed police in anti-riot gear shielding the PTI chief as he entered.

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry had told reporters that Imran planned to approach the LHC and provide assurance that he was ready to appear before the Islamabad sessions court — which has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former premier — on March 18.

“Imran Khan will come to LHC himself and assure the judge that he is ready to go to the Islamabad court,” Fawad told media persons today, adding that “an undertaking has also been given in this regard”.

Speaking to media persons outside the LHC, Chaudhry demanded that the PTI chief should be given a “safe passage” to appear in the Islamabad sessions court.

He clarified that the arrest warrant issued for the ex-premier was merely to ensure his presence in court. “Imran Khan’s arrest is not the motive of the warrant. Only ensuring his presence is.”

IHC suspends Imran’s arrest warrants

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran till March 18, providing him with a chance to appear before the trial court hearing the Toshakhana reference against the former premier.

Embroiled in legal complexities, Imran has been resisting arrest in the Toshakhana case and is holed up inside his Zaman Park residence surrounded by hundreds of supporters, who have fought “pitched battles” with the police and Rangers over the past few days.

The Islamabad police, backed up by their Punjab Police compatriots and the Rangers, arrived at the ex-premier’s house on Tuesday to execute non-bailable arrest warrants issued by an Islamabad sessions court for him in the Toshakhana reference — in which he has skipped several hearings.

However, the law enforcement agencies retreated on Wednesday evening, saying that the operation had been paused during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Separately, the LHC had also intervened and postponed the operation.

On Thursday, an Islamabad sessions court — where PTI had gone for the suspension of Imran’s arrest warrants — upheld the warrants that it issued, observing that the PTI chief had “challenged the dignity and writ of the state”. It also maintained its order to arrest the ex-premier and present him in court by March 18.

Earlier today, the former prime minister filed yet another petition in the IHC challenging the verdict of the trial court. In the plea, Imran prayed that the trial court’s order be set aside and his arrest warrants be suspended “till the final disposal of the petition” so that the PTI chief could appear in court on March 18.

During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer Khawaja Haris submitted an undertaking by his client, assuring that the PTI chief would appear in court on March 18.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired about the basis on which the trial court rejected the undertaking provided by Imran to which Haris said the trial court stated that non-bailable warrants could not be cancelled.

The lawyer also stated that Imran had security concerns.

“I have been informed by the administration that security arrangements were being made. The trial court judge has also issued orders in this regard and I will ensure this as well,” Justice Farooq said.

He also warned that contempt of court proceedings could be initiated against Imran if he violated the undertaking submitted.

“My client will appear in court tomorrow no matter what happens,” Imran’s lawyer replied.

Subsequently, Justice Farooq suspended Imran’s arrest warrants till the sessions court’s hearing tomorrow and stopped Islamabad police from “harassing” him.

He also instructed Imran to appear in the trial court on March 18.

LHC bars police action at Zaman Park

Earlier today, while hearing Chaudhry’s plea against police action at Zaman Park, the LHC extended its bar on the police operation for Imran’s arrest.

The court previously twice stopped the police operation outside the ex-premier’s residence and instructed the Punjab police and PTI to sit together and resolve the matter after consultation.

Ahead of the hearing today, Chaudhry tweeted that both parties have “agreed to resolve the issues” and the agreed solution will be presented in court today.

As the hearing commenced, Chaudhry praised the judge, saying “you have saved Pakistan and Lahore in the last two days.”

“You have saved lives with your intervention,” he added.

The PTI leader stated that his party delegation had a meeting with the Punjab police chief and chief secretary to discuss matters related to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s security.

Chaudhry stated that the Punjab government had assured the delegation that due security would be provided to the PTI chief. He also informed the court that the PTI’s public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan, originally planned for Sunday, would be held on Monday instead.

Furthermore, he told the court that a plea for protective bail for the party chief had been filed.

The judge then pointed out that there were two separate matters. “One of them is being heard in the Islamabad High Court and the other in a trial court,” he said, questioning how his court could hear the matter.

“We request that the police not arrest our workers,” he added, addressing the IG.

The judge remarked that those who committed “injustice,” regardless of their affiliation, must be dealt with according to the law. “We have cameras everywhere, and the faces of those who commit wrongdoing can be easily identified,” Justice Sheikh added.

The PTI lawyer told the judge: “We want our client to visit you for the hearing of his plea.”

“It is possible that the case may not be assigned to me,” the judge responded.

The provincial police chief told the court that the PTI had agreed to nominate a focal person, adding the police also told them that no area would be allowed to be turned into a “no-go” zone.

The judge asked the PTI leader to follow proper legal procedures if their legitimate demands were not met.

The IGP requested the court to issue directions on how to execute search warrants.

The advocate general of Punjab informed the court that the police did not have access to Zaman Park to carry out legal formalities.

Chaudhry argued that the police were seeking permission to arrest people. “They [law enforcers] have filed one FIR against 2,500 people,” he said.

PTI lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim informed the court that two warrants had been issued, one against Imran and the other against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He then asked the police chief to update the court on the non-implementation of the warrant issued for Sanaullah. The lawyer assured the court that his client would appear before it.

The IGP reiterated his request to visit Zaman Park.

“How will you satisfy them?” Justice Sheikh asked the IG and then instructed all parties concerned to sit together and find a solution.

After hearing arguments, Justice Sheikh said that the case would be heard again at 3pm. As a result, the bar on police action in Zaman Park was extended for another three hours.

When the hearing resumed, the advocate general told the court that PTI and Punjab government reached an arrangement and read out the terms of reference in court.

The document, that Dawn.com has seen, listed the following agreements:

Guidelines approved by the provincial cabinet on July 31, 2020, for the provision of security would be followed. PTI nominates Shibli Faraz as the party’s focal person to liaise with the security agencies. He will present an application for the “provision of adequate security” to the competent authorities. PTI agrees to carry out an internal security audit at their end, in which the Punjab deputy inspector general (security) could also be taken on board. PTI agrees to “facilitate the execution of warrants/search warrants/making of site plan [and] all aspects of the investigative process” related to the cases registered on March 14 and 15. PTI’s March 19 rally at Minar-e-Pakistan is to now be held on March 20.

Will appear in court in person on March 18: Imran

In an interview with France 24 on Thursday night, Imran asserted that he would appear before the Islamabad sessions court in person on March 18.

“Yes, of course I’m going to court on the 18th,” Imran said when the host asked him if would be going to court tomorrow. “And they knew it.”

The PTI chief described the events outside his residence in the last few days as a “battle”, saying that “nearly 5,000 police and Rangers” personnel had arrived at Zaman Park to arrest him “without any reason”.

“I have obtained protective bail, which means that the police cannot arrest me before March 18, yet they came to arrest me … I felt like I was a terrorist,” he said. “So a clash erupted between my supporters and the police.

“I decided to give them [the police] a surety bond that I will appear in court on March 18 but they refused to take it because they were determined to arrest me and it was for the wrong cause,” Imran claimed.

He went on to say that the incumbent government wanted him to get arrested because they were scared of the upcoming elections in Punjab on April 30 and “wanted to put me in jail before that”.

“My house was a battle zone … they used tear gas, rubber bullets and bullets, water cannons … this has never happened in Pakistan before … no political leader has suffered such an attack.

“The level of victimisation going on in this country is unprecedented,” Imran added, reiterating that the main reason behind the arrest attempts was that “they don’t want me to compete in the elections”.

On Friday, Dawn.com’s correspondent present outside Zaman Park said that police were not present in the vicinity, but hordes of PTI supporters outside Imran’s house were armed with sticks and stones, prepared for any police operation.

Govt to follow due judicial process: Sanaullah

Meanwhile, explaining the government’s thought process behind the recent events, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the “strategy employed” was aimed at creating an “environment” in which the PTI chief would be induced to appear in court.

Talking to Geo News on Friday morning, he said: “More than aiming for [Imran’s] arrest, we have to create an environment in which it would be made clear that the court has called you (Imran) and [then] you appear there.”

He predicted that the PTI will appear in court on March 18. “If he does not appear [in court], then it is possible that we might have to change our strategy a bit.”

Sanaullah also said that in such a case, the PML-N would take Imran to court itself and “from there, the court will punish him”.

“We will also make sure that the judicial process is fair,” he added.

Later in a tweet, he said that Imran did not feel any danger while holding a rally and warned that if the PTI chief didn’t appear in court on March 18, the government will have to become strict.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.