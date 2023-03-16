Minister pledges jobs for Balochistan youth

QUETTA: The Fede­ral Minister for Over­seas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Tori, has said that the government is working on a plan to send people working in different technical fields in Balochistan abroad, while efforts are also underway to resolve the issues of the legal Pakistani immigrants.

Speaking at a press conference along with the provincial general secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Balochis­tan, Roozi Khan Kakar, and secretary information, Sardar Sarbland Khan Jagatai, during his visit to Quetta, he said that the federal government was in negotiations with the governments of Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Azerbaijan about more job opportunities for Pakistanis, and soon agreements would be signed with these countries.

“With the signing of agreements, a large number of Pakistanis would get jobs legally,” Mr Tori said, adding that the people of Balochistan would also be sent abroad who were working in different fields.

