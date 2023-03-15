Govt claims Gilgit-Baltistan force being used to ‘assault’ Punjab police in Zaman Park showdown

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday claimed that a “Gilgit-Baltistan force” was being used to attack Punjab police “who are trying to implement court orders to detain Imran Khan”.

The minister’s news conference comes as clashes between PTI workers and law enforcers took place outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore as police were attempting to detain the PTI chief in pursuance of the arrest warrants issued by a local court in Islamabad on Monday.

Earlier today, the PTI alleged that party chief’s residence in Lahore was “under extreme attack” as it posted footage of armed law enforcement personnel opening fire, which could not be independently verified by Dawn.com and it could not be ascertained if it was from today.

At a news conference, the minister said Imran wanted unrest and anarchy in the country.

She refuted the allegations of the government’s involvement in attempting to arrest Imran Khan. She stated that the PTI chief was wanted in several cases, including threatening a judge, foreign funding, and Tyrian White and Toshakhana.

The information minister accused the PTI chairman of using women and children as human shields outside Zaman Park during the clashes.

She further wave a copy of the warrant issued against Imran, and claimed that at least 65 policemen were injured while attempting to implement the court orders.

Aurangzeb claimed that a Gilgit-Baltistan force was being utilised to attack Punjab police, while also insisting that the law enforcement officials were unarmed.

She also stressed that the law enforcement officials were merely carrying out court orders to apprehend an accused individual, who would call himself as “brave” but was now hiding in his residence.

Aurangzeb expressed regret over the ongoing situation and suggested that it could have been avoided had the court ordered Imran Khan’s arrest earlier.

She urged the PTI chief to appear before the court and provide clarification instead of resorting to violent tactics.

The minister demanded that all citizens should receive similar treatment if they violate court orders, as Imran had allegedly done.

She also urged the media to fact-check before reporting on the claims made by the former prime minister.

She emphasised that the warrants against Imran had been issued by the court, and that the police were merely implementing them.

The minister further claimed that Imran’s political career was over. She went on to express her dismay, stating that this situation was a joke to the law and courts.

In an interview with DawnNewsTV on Wednesday, Punjab Inspector General Usman Anwar said that since yesterday, 54 policemen had been “seriously injured” in clashes with PTI workers, while 32 officers were given first aid by Rescue 1122.

He said that there was no “operation” underway outside the Zaman Park residence and that the police personnel were being stoned by PTI supporters. Even vehicles of law enforcement agencies were burnt down.