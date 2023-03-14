DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2023

10 illegal organ trade suspects arrested in raid on hospital in Rawalpindi

Mohammad Asghar Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 10:08am

RAWALPINDI: Police have unearthed a gang allegedly involved in depriving people of their kidneys and transplanting them to foreigners.

Police and the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) on Monday conducted a surprise raid at a private hospital in Morgah, arrested 10 people, including three doctors, and recovered Rs20 million from them.

The arrests came after PHOTA received information that a man had died during an illegal transplant of kidney in a private hospital located within the limits of Morgah police while the other one was in critical condition.

Following the information, the PHOTA staff and police conducted a joint raid at the private hospital, mostly known for kidney transplants, and arrested 10 persons, including three doctors and paramedical staff, in addition to recovery of Rs20 million.

A police spokesman said it was an important operation in Morgah which led to the arrest of the suspects.

He identified the suspects as Dr Zahid, Athar and Abid Latif, Asrar Hussain, Arshad Mahmood, Shahzad, Shahnawaz, Mohammad Imran, Asim and Ansur Rehman.

The police said PHOTA had received information that kidney operations were going on in the private hospital during which a 65-year-old man, Rai Iftikhar Ali, died while another person had been shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

In February, The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police unearthed a gang that was involved in depriving people of their kidneys and transplanting them to foreigners for higher prices and arrested a man while he was transporting the patient to his native town.

The suspects had also tried to bribe the PHP official who refused to accept it and arrested him on the charges of gratification to police and rash driving. Initially, the FIR was registered on the charges of bribing police and rush driving, but after the medical examination of the victim confirmed the removal of his kidney, the FIR was amended with addition of other sections of the law.

After the registration of the case, the police launched an investigation which led to the tracing of four other members of the gang, including two women, who sued a rented house in Bahria Town’s Phase VIII as a mini-operation theatre.

The Rawat police made some arrests in connection with the kidney transplant case but did not reveal further information about the case.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shameful conduct
Updated 14 Mar, 2023

Shameful conduct

It would be in the interest of transparency and accountability that the public knows how leaders have been benefiting from their offices.
Potential flashpoint
14 Mar, 2023

Potential flashpoint

AS a recent American intelligence assessment affirms, the subcontinent remains a major potential flashpoint for...
Real estate challenge
14 Mar, 2023

Real estate challenge

FORMER FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi’s assertion that real estate is ‘the parking lot’ of untaxed or dirty money...
Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...