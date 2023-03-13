Imran leads PTI rally in Lahore after govt grants permission

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading an election rally from Lahore’s Zaman Park to Data Darbar after the local administration granted permission for it.

The rally was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed after the party failed to get relief either from the Election Commission or the Lahore High Court against the caretaker Punjab government’s order of imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital.

The interim Punjab government had imposed Section 144 citing a Pakistan Super League match in the Qaddafi Stadium and a marathon race in the city.

However, in a notification on Sunday, the administration had allowed the PTI to take out the public rally on Monday (today) but mentioned that it would carry “high-security risk due to the general and specific threats against political gatherings and previous instance of attack on the ex-prime minister”.

The permission was given after an undertaking by the organiser to the “effect that in case of any untoward incident he shall be held responsible”. The notification had also barred speeches against the constitutional offices, including the military and judiciary.

The election rally kicked off from Zaman Park today with Imran leading it in a bulletproof vehicle.

Remarking on the rally’s strength, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said: “Watch the scenes of the rally in Lahore at this time and understand that stopping Imran Khan is like inviting people’s wrath.”

Talking to the media before the rally kicked off, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: “I will say to the administration we have to remain peaceful, have remained peaceful and don’t want chaos. We have no intention of destroying the peace and this is not our party’s thinking or plan of action.”

He requested the administration to “cease putting up obstacles” for the rally along its route. Qureshi said the PTI chairman would address the rally at its conclusion, saying that an “important announcement” would be made in it.

He said the rally would kick off from Zaman Park, move towards Data Darbar and conclude back at the PTI chief’s Lahore residence.

ECP writes to Punjab govt on Section 144

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan considered the PTI’s request regarding its Lahore rally and Section 144’s imposition and decided to summon a report from the Punjab government.

It said a letter was issued to the chief secretary saying that the commission was bound to conduct transparent and peaceful elections under the Constitution. Thus, a comprehensive report should be submitted to the electoral body by Tuesday after considering the PTI’s request so that further plan of action could be considered, it added.

More to follow.