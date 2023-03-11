DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 11, 2023

Complaint filed over ex-CJP’s ‘hacked WhatsApp account’

Malik Asad Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 09:49am

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has claimed that a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crimes Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recovery of his ‘hacked’ WhatsApp account, it emerged on Friday.

The complaint was filed ‘online’ with the CCW by his son, the ex-CJP said.

However, talking to Dawn, the former CJP said that the FIA had not registered the case on the complaint of his son so far nor did the investigation agency acknowledge the filing of the complaint.

He also admitted that the FIA had not contacted his son after the filing of the complaint.

When asked if the hacker had leaked some information from his personal chat, Mr Nisar replied in the negative.

The former CJP said that the identity of hacker had not yet been confir­med so far and he was unaware of his future actions.

Earlier this week, Mr Nisar, during an interview to a private television channel, had said: “My WhatsApp has been hacked for two days and it has not been recovered so far. It is apprehended that my mobile data can be used for some specific purpose. Those who have hacked my mobile will face humiliation.”

He went on to say that earlier an audio had been made by combining “my dif­­ferent videos. Interfer­i­­ng in someone’s private life falls in the domain of theft”.

Sources in the FIA said that the agency would follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) on the complaint of the son of the former CJP.

The sources said that the agency received enormous complaints through its online portal and other forums, but it lacked the required staff to process all those complaints. Moreover, they said, the FIA was not equipped with modern gadgets required to counter cybercrimes.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...
Political meddling
Updated 10 Mar, 2023

Political meddling

The former ISI chief's meddling role first came to light with the Faizabad dharna in 2017.
Hyper paranoia
10 Mar, 2023

Hyper paranoia

THE scenes witnessed on television screens the other day were a disturbing reminder of state excesses that have been...
Sino-US confrontation
10 Mar, 2023

Sino-US confrontation

THE latent confrontation between the US-led West and Russia had been brewing for years before hostilities exploded...