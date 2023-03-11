DAWN.COM Logo

March 11, 2023

Govt given ultimatum for HDT chief’s release

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 06:38am

QUETTA: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has given an ultimatum to the Balochistan government to release Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and accept of all demands of Gwadar residents within a week, warning the authorities of ‘revenge of the atrocities’ against the people of Gwadar.

“After one week, we will be free to take our decisions,” said the JI chief while speaking at a protest sit-in staged by his party’s provincial chapter against the arrest of HDT chief and others at Edhi Chowk.

Hundreds of party workers had gathered at the roundabout, blocking traffic on the road linking vast areas of Sariab with the main city, to listen to the speech of the JI chief who had flown to Quetta to address the protesters.

The participants of the sit-in were carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands and slogans in favour of the HDT leadership.

Sirajul Haq spoke at length on the prevailing situation in the country and with reference to the HDT. He said the successful sit-in proved that the people of the country had woken up for the achievement of their rights and they would not allow anyone to usurp their due rights. He said people of Gwadar just came out of their homes seeking their legitimate rights, but the administration used force against them.

JI emir vows to take revenge of atrocities against people of Gwadar

“I will take revenge of atrocities against the people of Gwadar,” Sirajul Haq warned, adding that the fate of the people of Balochistan could not change despite the passage of over 70 years, just because the Sardars and the Nawabs looted the resources of the province.

He also criticised the former PTI and incumbent PDM governments, holding them responsible for destruction in every field. He said they had no ability to bring the country out of economic and political crisis. He demanded that election to the national and provincial assemblies be conducted without any further delay.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023

