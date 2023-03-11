DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 11, 2023

Journalist Tahir Najmi passes away

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 11:12am
<p>Journalist and daily Express editor Tahir Najmi. — Twitter</p>

Journalist and daily Express editor Tahir Najmi. — Twitter

KARACHI: Senior journalist and editor of Urdu language daily Express Tahir Najmi passed away here on Friday after a brief illness. He was 68.

He had been ill for the past few weeks and was under treatment at a private hospital. He is survived by a widow, a son and a daughter.

Tahir Najmi had remained associated with different mainstream media groups for the last 50 years. He was elected as the secretary of the Karachi Press Club and Karachi Union of Journalists, respectively.

He played an active role in the movement against curbs on freedom of the press during the era of military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq and was jailed in late ’70s for his struggle. He was the founder of the ‘Green Panel’ of journalists.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including journalists, attended the funeral prayers held at a Bahria Town mosque. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...
Political meddling
Updated 10 Mar, 2023

Political meddling

The former ISI chief's meddling role first came to light with the Faizabad dharna in 2017.
Hyper paranoia
10 Mar, 2023

Hyper paranoia

THE scenes witnessed on television screens the other day were a disturbing reminder of state excesses that have been...
Sino-US confrontation
10 Mar, 2023

Sino-US confrontation

THE latent confrontation between the US-led West and Russia had been brewing for years before hostilities exploded...