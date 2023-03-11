Journalist Tahir Najmi passes away

KARACHI: Senior journalist and editor of Urdu language daily Express Tahir Najmi passed away here on Friday after a brief illness. He was 68.

He had been ill for the past few weeks and was under treatment at a private hospital. He is survived by a widow, a son and a daughter.

Tahir Najmi had remained associated with different mainstream media groups for the last 50 years. He was elected as the secretary of the Karachi Press Club and Karachi Union of Journalists, respectively.

He played an active role in the movement against curbs on freedom of the press during the era of military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq and was jailed in late ’70s for his struggle. He was the founder of the ‘Green Panel’ of journalists.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including journalists, attended the funeral prayers held at a Bahria Town mosque. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023