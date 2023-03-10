Pemra suspends Shahid Masood’s programme on GNN for 2 weeks

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday suspended journalist Shahid Masood’s television show on GNN for two weeks over “false news” regarding relief assistance handed to Turkiye in the wake of the earthquake that claimed more than 40,000 lives.

In a statement, Pemra said that Masood, in his show ‘Live with Dr Shahid Masood’, “made baseless” comments while “uttering false news” regarding the aid given by the Sindh government for the victims of last month’s earthquake.

“That programme was aired on February 16 and the comments caused irreparable damage to the diplomatic relationship between the two brotherly countries,” the authority said.

The press release highlighted that the contents of the programme were also “cited in international media for propaganda against Pakistan”.

It added that the content aired in Masood’s show was based on a clip taken from social media.

“A show cause notice was issued to the channel dated Feb 20 and an opportunity was given for a formal personal hearing,” Pemra said, adding that Dr Masood’s programme was banned for two weeks from March 10 after “considering the response of the channel”.

More to follow