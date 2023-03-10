DAWN.COM Logo

One killed, three injured in Harnai IED blast

Saleem Shahid Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 09:14am

QUETTA: One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion in the Hazara dam area of Harnai district on Thursday.

Officials said unknown miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) at the under-construction dam which exploded when a tractor was passing through the area. The tractor was carrying drinking water for the employees working at the dam site.

As a result of the powerful explosion, the tractor’s driver lost his life and three others were injured seriously. Levies officials rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to the district hospital. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Saleem, while the injured include Muhammad Jan, Abdul Bari and Naseebullah.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2023

