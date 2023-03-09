Honda shuts plant

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd, in a stock filing on Wednesday, announced plant closure from March 9-31due to restrictions on opening letters of credit for import of completely knocked down kits and raw materials.
The company had also kept its plant shut from Oct 4-15, 2022.
Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2023
