LHC links PTI chief’s bail pleas with appearance

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court registrar office on Wednesday refused to fix hearing of three petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan for protective bail in as many criminal cases without the personal appearance of the petitioner.

Khan sought protective bail in two FIRs registered with Ramna police station, Islamabad, and one with Bijli Road, Quetta.

The legal team of the former prime minster requested the registrar office to fix an immediate hearing of the petitions.

However, the office turned down the request asking the lawyers to ensure personal appearance of the petitioner first.

“All the judges have gone home now. Will they come back to the court to hear your petitions?” an additional registrar asked the lawyers.

The official reminded the lawyers that the office previously fixed the hearing of a petition of Khan and he failed to appear before the court.

“Bring the petitioner to the court. We will fix the petition for hearing,” the official assured the lawyers.

The lawyers said Khan could not reach the court since section 144 had been imposed in the city and his Zaman Park residence had been cordoned off by the police.

The lawyers later filed a petition on behalf of PTI leader Hammad Azhar challenging the imposition of section 144 in the city.

The office fixed the hearing of the petition before Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for Thursday (today).

Azhar pleads that the government illegally and unlawfully issued an order for the imposition of section 144 and restricted him to hold the rally in connection with his election campaign.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2023