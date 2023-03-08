Noor Jehan being treated for joint pain at Karachi Zoo

The ailing elephant struggles to walk in her enclosure at Karachi Zoo on Tuesday.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: Still recovering from a major tusk surgery performed some six months back at the zoo, elephant Noor Jehan has now developed some kind of bone and joint disease, seriously affecting her hind limbs, a visit to Karachi Zoological Gardens revealed on Tuesday.

With swollen knees, the animal was found in distress as she limped around in a barren, lifeless enclosure that she shared with Madhubala, the other female African elephant.

The condition seemed to have developed in a few months and progressed for some time, leaving her partially paralysed.

Speaking to Dawn, zoo officials explained that the animal had been under treatment for pain in the joints for a few months and her condition had improved.

“We are in constant contact with foreign experts who have been advising our vet here on Noor Jehan’s treatment,” Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Senior Director Khalid Hashmi, who heads the zoo, told Dawn.

Zoo official says a foreign expert is expected to arrive later this month to examine ailing animal

He added that a foreign expert would be arriving at the zoo this month to examine the ailing elephant.

“Our team is getting instructions on treatment from the Four Paws’ team that treated the animals last year, while a member of the team [Mathias Otto] has agreed to visit us this month,” he added.

When asked about the disease Noor Jehan seems to be suffering from, zoo vet Dr Aamir Ismail said it’s not a disease but rather a condition affecting her limbs.

“Joint pains are a common problem among captive elephants and there is nothing to worry about. Her posture and movement has improved. The medicines prescribed by the foreign experts are only anti-inflammatory drugs and we would enhance our treatment and management efforts once the expert is here.”

No hospital at zoo

Sharing his concerns over the zoo’s poor state, Mr Hashmi of the KMC said he had sent a number of official letters, including the request for setting up a hospital, to higher officials as soon as he joined the office in January this year.

“It’s extremely important that the media, among other things, also report on the challenges the zoo has been facing for a long time. I have only one vet and two zoologists to look after hundreds of animals,” he said, adding that the zoo had been deprived of a hospital for decades.

About the barren elephant enclosure, he said it’s all up to the KMC administrator to start construction of a facility for these animals at Safari Park.

“As per recommendations of Four Paws, these elephants should be shifted to Safari Park, which indeed is a better place than this zoo. We have completed our side of the work and are waiting for their housing facility at the Safari,” he said.

Madhubala and Noor Jehan along with two other elephants were caught and separated from their mothers at a very young age in Tanzania. They came to Pakistan under a controversial agreement. Their well-being has been a source of concern among animal lovers since their arrival at the zoo.

Last year, they underwent major surgeries for chronic tusk infection by Four Paws on orders of the Sindh High Court, which was approached by a group of citizens worried over animal plight.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023