Two held for gang rape, murder of minor girl in Muzaffargarh

A Correspondent Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 10:05am

MUZAFFARGARH: Police on Monday registered a case and arrested two suspects for alleged gang rape and murder of of a seven-year-old girl in Kot Mahmood police precincts.

On Sunday, ‘Z’ had gone missing and her father Ghulam Ishaq after a search found the girl dead in a husk room.

On the complaint of Ishaq, police registered a first information report and arrested two suspects Muzammil and Allah Bukhsh Chajra. The girl was reportedly strangled after gang rape.

On Monday, police shifted the body for autopsy, registered a case under section 376 iii, 377, 34 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code and arrested the suspects.

The district police officer said a team of forensic agency and crime scene unit collected evidence.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023

