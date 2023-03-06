DAWN.COM Logo

Bizenjo confident of restoring peace in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 07:02am

QUETTA: The government will succeed in bringing peace and prosperity to Balochistan by defeating “enemy’s nefarious designs” with cooperation of the masses, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said on Sunday.

“We are utilising all our resources and efforts to restore peace and order for speedy development of Balochistan, “ he said in a speech on the last day of a festival in Sibi. Mr Bizenjo praised the army, Levies, police and the district administration for their efforts to restore law and order in the province.

“Congratulations to the people of the district and all institutions for making the Sibi Mela a success,” the chief minister said.

Collaboration between the people and the security agencies has strengthened trust in national institutions, Mr Bizenjo said, describing it as an important step towards the establishment of lasting peace.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2023

