DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 05, 2023

68 police officers suspended for ‘insubordination’ in Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 5, 2023 Updated March 5, 2023 09:42am

QUETTA: Balochistan Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh has suspended 68 police officers for failing to comply with his orders, officials said on Saturday.

These police officers who were suspended included five station house officers (SHO), 48 sub-inspectors, the CIA official in charge, two assistant sub-inspectors and 10 others police officials.

A notification for their suspension was also issued on Friday.

According to sources, the police chief had ordered the suspended officers to join the Police Training College in Quetta for mandatory training and work as instructors.

The officers did not comply with the IG’s orders, sources added.

IG Sheikh took serious notice of the insubordination and suspended the officers.

Sources said a departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the suspended officers.

The suspended officers included SHO Durrani Khan, Gwalmandi SHO Ejaz Ahmed, Quaidabad SHO Saleem Raza, Zarghoonabad SHO Asif Marwat, Civil Lines SHO Metha Khan.

The CIA official in charge, Nizam Khan, is also among the suspended officers.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Elections in Punjab
Updated 05 Mar, 2023

Elections in Punjab

We have to start moving forward from the intense turmoil that has consumed Pakistan since last year.
US blacklist
05 Mar, 2023

US blacklist

THE Pakistan-US relationship often results in bizarre contradictions. While officials from both sides regularly ...
Women’s cricket
05 Mar, 2023

Women’s cricket

IN November 2021, the then Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja revealed his plans of stealing a march on the...
Lasting harm
Updated 04 Mar, 2023

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
Wheat flour crisis
Updated 04 Mar, 2023

Wheat flour crisis

JUST when low- and middle-income Pakistani households are scrambling to adjust their lives to the constantly rising...
Campus violence
04 Mar, 2023

Campus violence

UNIVERSITIES are supposed to be islands of hope, where young people come to quench their thirst for knowledge, and...