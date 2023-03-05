68 police officers suspended for ‘insubordination’ in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh has suspended 68 police officers for failing to comply with his orders, officials said on Saturday.

These police officers who were suspended included five station house officers (SHO), 48 sub-inspectors, the CIA official in charge, two assistant sub-inspectors and 10 others police officials.

A notification for their suspension was also issued on Friday.

According to sources, the police chief had ordered the suspended officers to join the Police Training College in Quetta for mandatory training and work as instructors.

The officers did not comply with the IG’s orders, sources added.

IG Sheikh took serious notice of the insubordination and suspended the officers.

Sources said a departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the suspended officers.

The suspended officers included SHO Durrani Khan, Gwalmandi SHO Ejaz Ahmed, Quaidabad SHO Saleem Raza, Zarghoonabad SHO Asif Marwat, Civil Lines SHO Metha Khan.

The CIA official in charge, Nizam Khan, is also among the suspended officers.

