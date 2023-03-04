Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad appointed new NAB chairman

The federal government on Saturday appointed Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for three years.
According to a notification — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the retired general’s name for the position was finalised “after detailed deliberation” between the Leader of the House and the opposition leader.
