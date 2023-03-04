DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2023

Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad appointed new NAB chairman

Tahir Sherani Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 08:47pm
<p>Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad becomes new NAB chairman. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad becomes new NAB chairman. — DawnNewsTV

The federal government on Saturday appointed Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for three years.

According to a notification — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the retired general’s name for the position was finalised “after detailed deliberation” between the Leader of the House and the opposition leader.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lasting harm
Updated 04 Mar, 2023

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
Wheat flour crisis
Updated 04 Mar, 2023

Wheat flour crisis

JUST when low- and middle-income Pakistani households are scrambling to adjust their lives to the constantly rising...
Campus violence
04 Mar, 2023

Campus violence

UNIVERSITIES are supposed to be islands of hope, where young people come to quench their thirst for knowledge, and...
Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...