BHC restrains ECP from holding NA-265 by-poll

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court has stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding by-election in NA-265, Quetta.

A BHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamir Rana issued the order while hearing a constitutional petition filed by PTI’s provincial president Qasim Khan Suri seeking suspension of the ECP order de-notifying him from the NA-265 seat.

He pleaded in the petition that the National Assembly speaker did not consider legal aspects while accepting en masse resignation of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly. He contended that the ECP de-notification was illegal and requested the BHC to stop the ongoing by-election process in the NA-265 constituency.

The court, after hearing the PTI leader’s petition, suspended the ECP’s de-notification and stopped it from holding by-election on the seat. The court also issued notices to all stakeholders and postponed further hearing.

Advocate Syed Iqbal Shah appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2023