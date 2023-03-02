DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2023

First digital census kicks off across KP

Bureau Report Published March 2, 2023 Updated March 2, 2023 11:02am

PESHAWAR: The first digital census began in the provincial capital and other districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan launched the digital census, which is the 7th national census in the country.

A statement issued here said a ceremony to this effect was held at the Chief Minister’s House, which was also attended by officials of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Azam Khan kicked off the census by writing enumeration numbers at the gate of the Chief Minister’s House.

On the occasion, he said the census was of vital importance with regard to comprehensive planning for national development. He said equitable distribution of resources as well as development strategies were planned on the basis of statistics obtained through census.

He said census indicated increasing ratio of population and distribution of urban and rural population in addition to determining important socioeconomic factors in the society.

The caretaker CM said digital census was being conducted for the first time in the history of Pakistan in which modern technology was being used as opposed to the traditional method of census. He said under the digital census mechanism, citizens had been provided the facility of self-registration.

Azam Khan remarked that it was the national obligation of every citizen to ensure accurate data entry of his family members during the census exercise. He appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the census teams to make it a success.

The digital census was also launched in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Bajaur and other districts of the province.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Avoidable fuss
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Avoidable fuss

After the Supreme Court ruling, govt's delaying tactics will put it on a collision course with the judiciary.
Stricter conditions
02 Mar, 2023

Stricter conditions

IT is all a bit confusing. Is it its familiarity with Pakistan’s poor track record or some sinister international...
Polluted coastline
02 Mar, 2023

Polluted coastline

KARACHI’S magnificent coastline is indeed a bounty nature has bestowed upon this megacity. Yet due to official...
Troubling rhetoric
Updated 01 Mar, 2023

Troubling rhetoric

Elections represent a vital aspect of democracy and should remain immune to the whims of leaders.
Hospital waste
01 Mar, 2023

Hospital waste

THE news report that medical waste generated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences ends up in Islamabad’s...
Misplaced focus
01 Mar, 2023

Misplaced focus

CIVILIAN governments change, as does the military leadership, yet one factor remains constant in our confused...