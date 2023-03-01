‘All-time high’: February inflation soars to 31.6pc

Annual inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), soared to a record high of 31.55 per cent in February, compared to 27.6pc in the previous month, driven by massive increases in food and transport prices.

According to Arif Habib Corporation, this is the highest-ever CPI increase based on data available from July 1965.

In February 2022, inflation clocked in at 12.2pc.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation in urban and rural areas increased to 28.82pc and 35.56pc year-on-year respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose 4.32pc.

Consumer prices have risen sharply over the past several months, with annual inflation staying above 20pc since June last year.

In February, the increase in inflation was driven by a double-digit rise in all sub-indices except one.

Index-wise increase in inflation YoY:

Transport: 50.45pc

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco: 49.2pc

Recreation and culture: 48.05pc

Perishable food items: 47.59pc

Non-perishable food items: 44.68pc

Restaurants and hotels: 34.54pc

Furnishing and household equipment maintenance: 34.04pc

Miscellaneous goods and services: 33.29pc

Health: 18.78pc

Clothing and footwear: 16.98pc

Housing and utilities: 13.58pc

Education: 10.79pc

Communication: 3.69pc

The inflation figure is higher than the Ministry of Finance’s forecast of 30pc.

The CPI-based inflation on a year-on-year basis will be 28-30pc in coming months, said the ministry in its monthly economic update & outlook for February, adding that the recent political and economic uncertainties were pushing up inflationary expectations.

The ministry expects inflation to remain high due to the uncertain political and economic environment, pass-through of currency depreciation, rise in energy prices and increase in administered prices in February.

Although the State Bank of Pakistan has been enacting contractionary monetary policy, the inflationary expectation would take some time to settle. The Centre, in liaison with provincial governments, is closely monitoring the demand-supply gap of essential items and taking necessary measures to stabilise their prices, the report added.