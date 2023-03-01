DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2023

FBI director says China lab leak likely caused Covid pandemic

Reuters | AFP Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 03:17pm
<p>Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2022. — Reuters</p>

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2022. — Reuters

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday the agency has assessed that a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray told Fox News.

His comments follow a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday that the US Energy Department has assessed with low confidence the pandemic resulted from an unintended lab leak in China.

Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that the pandemic was likely the result of natural transmission, and two are undecided, the Journal reported.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday the US government has not reached a definitive conclusion and consensus on the pandemic’s origins.

Wray said he couldn’t share many details of the agency’s assessment because they were classified.

He accused the Chinese government of “doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate” efforts by the United States and others to learn more about the pandemic’s origins.

China says ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility

Meanwhile, Beijing has accused Washington of harming its own credibility with the recent claims.

“The United States once again stirs up the laboratory leak theory, which will not discredit China, which will further lower its own credibility,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Wednesday.

He reiterated a longstanding and unsubstantiated Chinese claim that the virus could have escaped from the US military research lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

“The US should respect science and facts, cooperate with the World Health Organisation as soon as possible, invite international experts to conduct traceability research in its country, and share research results with the international community,” she said.

The scientific community sees it as crucial to determine the origins of the pandemic in order to better fight or even prevent the next one.

Coronavirus
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Troubling rhetoric
Updated 01 Mar, 2023

Troubling rhetoric

Elections represent a vital aspect of democracy and should remain immune to the whims of leaders.
Hospital waste
01 Mar, 2023

Hospital waste

THE news report that medical waste generated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences ends up in Islamabad’s...
Misplaced focus
01 Mar, 2023

Misplaced focus

CIVILIAN governments change, as does the military leadership, yet one factor remains constant in our confused...
Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...