DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2023

Is raw sewage being released at Karachi’s Seaview, Sepa told to find out

Ishaq Tanoli Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 10:45am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) to carry out an inspection of Seaview to find out whether or not untreated raw sewage was being discharged into the sea and what measures the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) had so far taken to prevent contamination of seawater.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi also asked Sepa to inform it about the status of a sewage treatment plant reportedly installed by the CBC.

When the bench took up for hearing a petition filed by some non-governmental organisations in 2017 against dumping of industrial waste into the sea, the counsel for the petitioners filed a statement along with some pictures about contamination at the Seaview beach.

Sepa’s deputy director (law) Habib-ur-Rehman Solangi sought a copy of the petition and time to file comments.

“Deputy director (law), Sepa present in court is directed to carry out an inspection of the subject area to ascertain as to from how many places the industrial waste/sewerage (non-treated water) is being dumped into sea and what steps have been taken by respondent No.1 [CBC] to prevent such contamination of sea water, and also to ascertain that treatment plant reportedly constructed at seashore Seaview near Chunky Monkey is operational or not,” the bench ordered.

SHC seeks comprehensive report on CBC measures taken to prevent contamination of sea

The court also sought a comprehensive report along with volumetric measurement of the amount of discharge of industrial and domestic waste with recommendations to maintain the purity level of the seawater as per international standards and aquatic/marine life eco-system.

Adjourning the hearing till April 5, the bench directed the respondents to associate all concerned parties and relevant agencies during the inspection so that a comprehensive report in this regard must be submitted for a further order by the court to ensure implementation of the recommendations in accordance with law.

At the last hearing, the CBC had informed the SHC that the Defence Housing Authority had constructed a sewage treatment plant (Kublai Khan STP) at Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue in April 2021 and the sump pump operating at the same place.

The CBC in its report further maintained that the capacity of the STP was two million gallon per day (MGD) and the current flow into the plant was 0.40 MGD and in order to utilise its maximum capacity, the CBC was going to complete a sewerage line by March 31, 2023 connecting Sewerage Pumping Station (SPS-I Saba Cross, Muhafiz) and SPS-2 (26th Cross Muhafiz) Phase-VI with SPS-8, Phase-V, which would release sewage having flow of 1.50 MGD in the STP and ultimately the sea would take treated sewage of these pumping stations.

The World Wide Fund for Nature and some other NGOs had petitioned the SHC in 2017 against dumping of sewage and industrial waste into the sea.

Citing the CBC, DHA, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as respondents, the petitioners had informed the SHC that the sea was being polluted by the sewage at Seaview.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Troubling rhetoric
Updated 01 Mar, 2023

Troubling rhetoric

Elections represent a vital aspect of democracy and should remain immune to the whims of leaders.
Hospital waste
01 Mar, 2023

Hospital waste

THE news report that medical waste generated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences ends up in Islamabad’s...
Misplaced focus
01 Mar, 2023

Misplaced focus

CIVILIAN governments change, as does the military leadership, yet one factor remains constant in our confused...
Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...