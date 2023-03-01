Over 5,000 police personnel will be on duty during PSL matches in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: More than 5,000 police personnel, including Elite Force commandos and Dolphin Force will be deployed to ensure foolproof security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Additionally, 347 traffic police officials will be on special duty to maintain the flow of traffic which will be diverted to alternate routes.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed Rawalpindi police to remain vigilant and conduct intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to foil any attempt to damage Pakistan’s brand and ensure provision of a conducive environment for the public to watch cricket matches.

He also instructed them to provide a comfortable environment for spectators to watch cricket matches. Following the IGP’s directives, City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has created a foolproof security plan.

“Special teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force will also perform patrol duties in the vicinity of the stadium,” a police spokesman said, adding that special teams will also carry out patrolling duties in the vicinity, along with effective security of the teams’ routes, expert snipers have been deployed on rooftops, ensuring alert duty by the officers on duty. The instructions issued in the message to the Rawalpindi Police of Punjab will be strictly followed.

Meanwhile, six people who shot and injured three people at Motorway Toll Plaza in Naseerabad area were arrested whereas two cars, five rifles and bullets were also recovered from them. Five others who helped them avoid being arrested were also eventually arrested.

A police spokesman said that the six persons who were arrested confessed their crime, adding that three persons Mohammad Zeeshan, Amir Shehzad and Umar Bilal were injured in the firing. Two persons, out of the six, insisted on not paying the toll tax at the toll plaza, threatened the staff with weapons and opened fire. An first information report (FIR) was registered. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices and facilitators.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2023