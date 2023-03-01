DAWN.COM Logo

14 ‘militants’ held in operation on Swabi mountain

Our Correspondent’ Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 07:03am

SWABI: The police arrested 14 suspected militants during an operation conducted on the Karamar Mountain here on Tuesday.

District police officer Najamul Husnain told mediapersons that drone technology was used to locate the movement of suspected persons on the mountain. He said since surge in militant activities in the district the police had kept the Karamar Mountain under tight watch.

He said personnel of Elite Force, Rapid Response Force, bomb disposal squad, police’s security branch and lady constables participated in the operation. He said the mountain stood at the junction of Buner and Mardan districts.

He said often criminals took refuge on the mountain as it was a secluded place, which was locally known as Ster Baba.

DPO Husnain said it was the first time that drone was used for acquiring information about the suspects hiding in the mountain.

He said criminals won’t be allowed to take refuge on the Karamar Mountain.

In a separate development, two proclaimed offenders were arrested during an action on Tuesday.

HOSPITAL VISIT: Dr Abid Jameel, adviser to the caretaker chief minister on health, has said there will be no compromise on provision of quality healthcare to patients.

He stated this during surprise visits to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shahmansoor, and the District Headquarters Hospital on Tuesday.

Additional secretary health Niaz Mohammad and district health officer Dr Abdul Latif also accompanied him.

Prof Jameel, who is an oncologist by profession, met with principal of Gajju Khan Medical College and chief executive of Bacha Khan Hospital, Dr Shamsur Rehman, and other senior doctors and exchanged views with them about health facilities being provided to patients.

He assured the hospital management of providing the required equipment to the facility. He also planted a sapling on the premises of the hospital.

He was informed that the number of visitors to OPD had increased from 1,000 to 1,600 daily.

The CM’s aide also visited different wards of the two hospitals and spoke with patients about the facilities being provided to them.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2023

