Karachi police launch probe as senior educationist laid to rest after ‘targeted attack’

Imtiaz Ali Published February 27, 2023 Updated February 27, 2023 10:25pm
Funeral prayers of slain 55-year-old educationist Syed Khalid Raza in Karachi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

The Karachi police on Monday launched an investigation into the killing of 55-year-old educationist Syed Khalid Raza who was gunned down in a ‘targeted attack’ near his home a day ago

Raza, head of Darul Arqam School and vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools was targeted by armed pillion riders in Gulistan-i-Jauhar’s Block-7 near Anwarul Quran after he had left his home. He suffered a single bullet wound in his head, which proved fatal.

East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazeer Shaikh had said that the victim came out of his home towards his car parked nearby when assailants on a motorcycle emerged there, opened fire at him and rode away.

East SSP (Investigation) Tariq Mastoi told Dawn.com today that the police had launched an investigation to ascertain the possible identity of the killers.

The senior officer termed it a “targeted killing” incident.

SSP Mastoi said the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army had claimed responsibility for the killing through its social media account and the investigators were also looking into it.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took notice of the incident and said it should be ensured that the killers are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Raza’s funeral prayers held near his residence were attended by Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem, office-bearers of the private schools association and other notables.

Addressing the mourners, Naeem said that Raza’s killing was not an “ordinary incident”.

“His murder is a test case for the law enforcement agencies,” the JI leader said, demanding the immediate arrest of the killers.

He said that “foreign hostile agencies” could not do anything without the “facilitation of locals” and called for the elimination of such facilitators.

