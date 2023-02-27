No trader should be forced to close shop, Faisalabad DC tells TLP

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar says a peaceful protest is the right of every citizen but no trader should be forced to close his shop.

Speaking to the office-bearers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) who called on him on Sunday, he said ensuring peace was the priority of the district administration and it would fulfill its responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

He urged the TLP local leadership to give a message to their workers to not to indulge in chaos and vandalism.

The DC reviewed the situation regarding maintenance of peace in Faisalabad in connection with the announcement of shutdown against inflation by the TLP on Monday (today).

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashif Raza Awan and police officers were also present.

TLP divisional emir Mian Akmal Hussain, district emir Qari Zameer Hussain and other leaders assured the DC of maintaining peace and pledged to not to force the shopkeepers to shut their shops.

The DC met the delegation of Supreme Anjuman Tajiran, led by its president Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and chairman Amin Butt, and assured them that no one would be allowed to forcefully close the shops and the law would take its course in case of vandalism.

He said full protection would be provided to the traders by the police while the district police had also formulated a security plan.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2023