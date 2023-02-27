Just married expat dies from kite string cut in Sialkot

GUJRAT: A 25 years old expatriate was killed as a result of kite string cut on his throat while riding a motorbike in the precincts of Nekapur police station of Sialkot on Sunday.
Rescue 1122 officials said that Shams was on his way to the city from a nearby village and as soon as he reached a banquet hall along Emenabad road, a kite string had cut his throat.
Some motorists rushed him to a nearby hospital but he expired due to blood loss. Working in Dubai, Shams married just a month ago.
The Sialkot district police officer has suspended the area station house officer.
Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.