Just married expat dies from kite string cut in Sialkot

Our Correspondent Published February 27, 2023

GUJRAT: A 25 years old expatriate was killed as a result of kite string cut on his throat while riding a motorbike in the precincts of Nekapur police station of Sialkot on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that Shams was on his way to the city from a nearby village and as soon as he reached a banquet hall along Emenabad road, a kite string had cut his throat.

Some motorists rushed him to a nearby hospital but he expired due to blood loss. Working in Dubai, Shams married just a month ago.

The Sialkot district police officer has suspended the area station house officer.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2023

