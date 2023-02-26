‘Spoilt brat’ jibe sparks Maryam-Imran spat

LAHORE: The Twitter front of the country’s political battlefield remained heated on Saturday, as PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif, indulged in a spat on the micro-blogging website.

While the two routinely censure each other in public gatherings, the row on Twitter was surprising in how direct it was. Mr Khan labelled Ms Sharif a ‘spoilt brat’ as he called out her ‘anti-judiciary tirade’. The PML-N leader, in response, accused the PTI chief of surviving with the help of the ‘Godfather’.

“Shameless [and] calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM [and] spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only — to run away from elections even by violating the Constitution. By attacking SCP (Supreme Court of Pakistan), they are damaging the Federation [and] ensuring law of jungle prevails in Pak,” Mr Khan said in a series of tweets. He further said that the ruling PDM coalition has been challenging the PTI to dissolve its governments in Punjab in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Now, when confronted, they are petrified of elections knowing they will be decimated. So they are maligning the Supreme Court judges & are ready to violate the Constitution to avoid elections,” the PTI chief added.

PTI chief condemns treatment of workers who courted arrests

In her reply, Ms Sharif warned Mr Khan that the “spoilt brat” would checkmate him.

“Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving [and] surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz [and] his vestiges,” she wrote on her official Twitter account.

“Now watch the ‘spoilt brat’ checkmate you so Godsons & pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance.”

She added that Mr Khan’s narrative of accusing the PML-N as corrupt has “fallen flat on its face” as Mr Khan was “caught red-handed” stealing £190m (Rs 58 b). She was referring to the settlement reached between the National Crime Agency of the UK and the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz in Dec 2019.

Continuing her tirade, Ms Sharif clai­med that the PTI chief was “avoiding cou­­rts and begging for adjournments” which was a “glaring admission” of his guilt.

“Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up [and] face the law.”

‘Judiciary should ensure human rights’

Later on Saturday, the PTI chief sat in a televised address with a man who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured to give evidence against the PTI leaders.

The alleged victim, Javed, claimed he was picked up by unknown men from Sialkot and was tortured and stripped in custody. He was asked to become an approver against PTI leader Usman Dar in corruption cases.

He claimed that he was forced to “cooperate” otherwise the same treatment would be meted out to his family.

Mr Khan beseeched the chief justice to intervene and said if the Supreme Court did not intervene to ensure basic human rights, who else will?

‘Fascist approach’

In other tweets, the PTI chief also condemned the alleged maltreatment of PTI leaders and workers in prison who voluntarily courted arrest during the party’s Jail Bharo Tehreek.

“Strongly condemn the fascist approach of the imported government to treat our political prisoners detained during our Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement as criminals [and] terrorists,” he tweeted.

He added that the party was protesting against “fascism,” rising inflation and the alleged violation of the fundamental rights of citizens.

“Refusing to abide by prison rules for political detainees reflects a desperate and dictatorial mindset, which makes our people even more determined to stand up for Haqeeqi Azadi.”

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2023