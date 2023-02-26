Bomb goes off near policeman’s house in Lakki city

LAKKI MARWAT: A bomb planted near the house of a policeman went off here on Saturday. However, there was no loss of life or property, officials said.

They said miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device near the house of constable, Wilayat Khan in Mohallah Railway Station in Lakki Marwat city. They added the blast was of low intensity.

They said the constable also served in the district police’s Special Branch, adding an investigated had been launched.

Meanwhile, Bannu district police officer Ziauddin Ahmad paid midnight inspection visits to the police stations to check presence and alertness of cops and implementation of security-related standard operating procedures on Saturday.

Mr Ahmed, who had assumed charge of his office on Friday, visited cantonment and Myrakhel police stations.

The police officials were taken aback when they saw their chief wearing a bulletproof jacket and holding a torch in the police stations.

The district police chief directed the cops to keep an eagle eye on movement of suspects.

CONGREGATION: The three-day Tableeghi Ijtima concluded with collective prayers in Bakkakhel town of Bannu on Saturday.

Thousands of faithful from across the country participated in the congregation.

The management of Hamza Tableeghi Markaz with support of district and divisional administrations had established a tent city in the town to accommodate people.

As a mark of hospitality, local residents had also set up stalls along roadsides to provide drinking water, tea with biscuits and traditional halwa to the participants.

DIGITAL CENSUS: A high-level meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel in Bannu on Saturday decided to set up control rooms in Lakki Marwat, Bannu and North Waziristan districts for the 7th digital census commencing next month.

Regional police officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, and officials of Pak Army, Nadra and Pakistan Bureau of Statics were also in attendance.

The divisional commissioner directed the relevant authorities to provide all facilities to enumerators and supervisors so that 100 per cent targets of the exercise could be achieved. He said establishment of control rooms at district level would help ensure quick disposal of field issues and problems faced by the staff.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2023