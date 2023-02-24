Gujrat ATC issues arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah in terrorism case

An anti-terrorism court in Gujrat issued bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday for allegedly threatening the judiciary and government officials in his public speeches.

The directives were issued by Accountability Judge Rana Zahid.

A terrorism case was registered against Sanaullah in August last year. The first information report (FIR) stated that during his speeches on April 15, 2021, and January 29, 2022, the interior minister had threatened to stop the judiciary from doing its job and kill the children of the Punjab police officials.

The case was taken up by the ATC in Gujrat today.

At the outset of the hearing, the police furnished before the court its final report on the case with the omission of the minister’s name in it. The judge, however, rejected the report and issued notices to Gujrat’s SP investigation, the deputy superintendent of police, and investigating officer.

The court also directed law enforcers to arrest and produce the minister before the ATC on March 7.

The FIR

The complaint, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on the complaint of a citizen, Sheikh Shekaz Aslam, under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR reproduced Sanaullah’s remarks, which according to it were aired on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’.

“The purpose of Sanaullah’s statements was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary, commissioner and people of the country,” the FIR said. “His aim was to stop the officials from working and prevent them from fulfilling their lawful responsibilities.”

It added that the minister’s speeches had created fear in the judiciary, bureaucracy, police, administration and the nation. Furthermore, it was pleaded in the FIR that Sanaullah should be probed for his comments and be punished “to create an example for other citizens speaking against government officials”.