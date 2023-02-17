DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2023

Imran says ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ to commence from Feb 22

Dawn.com Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 07:34pm
<p>Former prime minister Imran Khan in a televised address on February 17, 2023. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Former prime minister Imran Khan in a televised address on February 17, 2023. — DawnNewsTV

Former prime minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that the party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest drive) would commence from Lahore on February 22 (Wednesday).

Imran had announced the movement on February 5 after apparently running out of options to press the PML-N-led government to hold elections in two provinces — Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — and stop it from “political victimisation”.

In a televised address today, the PTI chairman said: “I am announcing, God willing, my ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Wednesday. I am telling my entire party today to prepare.”

He said that the movement would begin from Lahore before moving to other major cities in the country.

He called on the nation to leave behind fear and to not bow down before it. He thanked his supporters for gathering outside his Zaman park residence in Lahore at a moment’s notice when rumours of his alleged arrest surface.

“They are scaring us with jails [but] we will fill them all. They will not have any space left in their jails.”

Imran said he was sure that the incumbent coalition government was trying its best to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the provincial assemblies have been dissolved.

“We dissolved the assemblies keeping the Constitution in mind,” he said. “On the 91st day, the caretaker government will be illegal and they will be violating Article 6 of the Constitution.”

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Despondent public
Updated 17 Feb, 2023

Despondent public

The ravaging of the Pakistani economy has been wrought by fiscal malfeasance at the highest levels of power.
Taliban-TTP nexus
17 Feb, 2023

Taliban-TTP nexus

IF the analysis of an American government think tank stating that the Afghan Taliban are unwilling to end their...
Progressive measures
17 Feb, 2023

Progressive measures

A SENSIBLE initiative is on the cards that proposes to use technology and the huge Nadra database to address ...
More taxes
Updated 16 Feb, 2023

More taxes

Most additional tax measures will escalate the pace of monthly consumer price inflation, which has already surged to its 48-year high of 27.6pc.
Ali Wazir’s release
16 Feb, 2023

Ali Wazir’s release

A LONG, condemnable chapter of state persecution may be coming to a close with the release of Ali Wazir on Tuesday...
India’s BBC raids
16 Feb, 2023

India’s BBC raids

THE recent BBC documentary raising troubling questions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the ...