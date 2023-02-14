Planes grounded amid fuel shortage

RAWALPINDI: Edhi’s air ambulance operation is among a number of general aviation activities that have come to a halt due to a ‘severe shortage of jet fuel’, Sky Wings Aviation Com­pany said in a statement.

The company, which specialises in training pilots, said the grounding of Edhi’s air ambulance will impede much-needed medical evacuations vital to save lives.

It claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan has failed to open a letter of credit for jet fuel stuck at Karachi’s Port Qasim since December 2022.

The aviation company added that $23,000 needed to pay for the fuel had alre­ady been deposited with a commercial bank but it didn’t pursue the matter with the central bank over fears of reprisals.

“We have refused many medical emergency evacuation requests due to shortage of fuel,” it added.

While seeking government help, the aviation company said it was accruing demurrages on the fuel which has already arri­ved in the country.

Virgin Atlantic to cease operations

Separately, British airline Virgin Atlantic will cease its flight operation to Pakistan within the next few months, the airline has said in a statement.

Currently, the airline is operating flights from Heat­hrow Airport to Lahore and Isla­mabad.

The airline will continue to operate flights between London and Lahore until May 1 and between Lon­don and Islamabad until July 9, said the statement released on Monday.

A Virgin Atlantic spoke­sperson said the difficult decision was taken to suspend services between London Heathrow and Pakistan. The airline commenced flights in December 2020.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023