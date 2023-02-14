DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2023

Planes grounded amid fuel shortage

Mohammad Asghar Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 08:20am

RAWALPINDI: Edhi’s air ambulance operation is among a number of general aviation activities that have come to a halt due to a ‘severe shortage of jet fuel’, Sky Wings Aviation Com­pany said in a statement.

The company, which specialises in training pilots, said the grounding of Edhi’s air ambulance will impede much-needed medical evacuations vital to save lives.

It claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan has failed to open a letter of credit for jet fuel stuck at Karachi’s Port Qasim since December 2022.

The aviation company added that $23,000 needed to pay for the fuel had alre­ady been deposited with a commercial bank but it didn’t pursue the matter with the central bank over fears of reprisals.

“We have refused many medical emergency evacuation requests due to shortage of fuel,” it added.

While seeking government help, the aviation company said it was accruing demurrages on the fuel which has already arri­ved in the country.

Virgin Atlantic to cease operations

Separately, British airline Virgin Atlantic will cease its flight operation to Pakistan within the next few months, the airline has said in a statement.

Currently, the airline is operating flights from Heat­hrow Airport to Lahore and Isla­mabad.

The airline will continue to operate flights between London and Lahore until May 1 and between Lon­don and Islamabad until July 9, said the statement released on Monday.

A Virgin Atlantic spoke­sperson said the difficult decision was taken to suspend services between London Heathrow and Pakistan. The airline commenced flights in December 2020.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tainted legacy
Updated 14 Feb, 2023

Tainted legacy

The Bajwa doctrine must be reassessed, and its lesser-known dimensions audited in depth and brought into the public eye.
Caught at sea
14 Feb, 2023

Caught at sea

POOR fishermen on both sides of the border are amongst the hardest-hit victims of the decades-old Pakistan-India...
Organ racket
14 Feb, 2023

Organ racket

THANKS to the sustained efforts of activists and health professionals, the illegal organ transplantation trade has...
Poor tax collection
13 Feb, 2023

Poor tax collection

AT a time when the government is struggling to seek a bailout from the IMF, the 0.4 percentage point drop in the...
Another lynching
13 Feb, 2023

Another lynching

THERE is no question about it: we are living in a hell of our own making. The kind of mediaevalism that was ...
Rangers’ violence
Updated 13 Feb, 2023

Rangers’ violence

These episodes show once again that the country needs law-enforcement officials to behave with dignity and professionalism.