PTI to start ‘court arrest’ drive from Lahore

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s focal person for the ‘court arrest’ campaign Ijaz Chaudhry on Monday said party workers would start the drive from Lahore once PTI chairman Imran Khan issued directions in that regard.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said after Lahore, workers in Peshawar would present themselves for court arrest. He was flanked by several party leaders, including Shah Farman, Mohammad Atif, Shahram Tarakai and others.

“Not holding elections in KP and Punjab within 90 days after the dissolution of both the assemblies would be violation of the Constitution,” he said.

Due to the violation of Constitution, he said, Pakistan lost its eastern wing, which later became Bangladesh.

Mr Chaudhry said the court arrest drive was a peaceful way to fight with the “imported government”, adding a large number of party workers had presented themselves for the court arrest drive, and they were waiting for the signal from Imran Khan.

The movement launched by Mr Khan for the country’s real independence would be successful, he insisted, saying any violation of the Constitution would be forcefully resisted.

He said to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, it was necessary to uphold justice in the system and stop ‘interventions of imperialist and foreign elements’ in the country’s affairs.

He also took oath from scores of party workers, who have registered for court arrest campaign.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023