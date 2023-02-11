DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2023

Bull run ends on delay in key IMF agreement

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 08:40am

KARACHI: Bears put an end to a days-long bull run on Friday after an inordinate delay in the revival of the loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Arif Habib Ltd said the benchmark of representative shares opened in the negative zone and stayed in the same territory throughout the day following overnight reports that the staff-level agreement between the government and the IMF would take some time.

The delay in the finalisation of the agreement encouraged bears, which pulled down the index by 803.37 points in intraday trading. The exploration and production sector remained in the spotlight because of the proposed circular debt settlement plan.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 41,741.78 points, down 724.81 points or 1.71 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 5.3pc to 281.9 million shares. The traded value went up 22.4pc to $54.6m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (38.7m shares), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (28m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (27.4m shares), the Hub Power Company Ltd (15.7m shares) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (12.8m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were exploration and production (-199.8 points), fertiliser (-98.3 points), commercial banking (-97.9 points), power generation and distribution (-81.9 points) and cement (-75.1 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (Rs99.36), Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd (Rs71.62), Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd (Rs70), Lucky Core Industries Ltd (Rs33.04) and Gatron Industries Ltd (Rs23.74).

Companies that recor­d­ed the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs93.32), Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd (Rs52.50), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs35.16), Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs26) and Lucky Cement Ltd (Rs15.98).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $0.82m.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Final IMF deal?
Updated 11 Feb, 2023

Final IMF deal?

We don’t know exactly what the final agreement with the IMF would entail for the people.
Moscow boycott
11 Feb, 2023

Moscow boycott

NATURE abhors a vacuum, and if Pakistan does not attend key international meetings, it leaves the field open to...
Fuel shortages
11 Feb, 2023

Fuel shortages

WE should have seen this coming. As has become the norm over the past 10 months or so, reports of a looming shortage...
Ridiculous laws
Updated 10 Feb, 2023

Ridiculous laws

The criminalisation of defamation will come back to haunt those championing it today.
Victim-blaming
10 Feb, 2023

Victim-blaming

ONE of the perpetrators of the gang rape in Islamabad’s F-9 park had ‘advice’ for the victim that showed him ...
Jumbo cabinet
10 Feb, 2023

Jumbo cabinet

AT a time when the nation is struggling to maintain financial solvency, the federal government is sending all the...