DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2023

Stocks lose 424 points on IMF uncertainty

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 06:34am

KARACHI: Bears made a return to the trading floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday as uncertainty around the talks for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme drove down share prices.

Arif Habib Ltd said the second half of the trading session saw investors book profits, leading the index of representative shares to make an intraday low of 539.88 points.

The trading volume on the mainboard of the exchange remained reasonable with third-tier companies dominating the volume board.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 38,407.98 points, down 423.60 points or 1.09 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 40.8pc to 93.5 million shares. The traded value went down 45.4pc to $15.3m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (8.3m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (5.6m shares), Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd (5m shares), Cnergyico PK Ltd (4.1m shares) and TRG Pakistan Ltd (3.9m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were commercial banking (-82.1 points), technology and communication (-60.8 points), cement (-58.8 points), exploration and production (-53.4 points) and oil marketing (-41 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd (Rs82), Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs50), Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (Rs24.98), the Thal Industries Corporation Ltd (Rs20) and JS Global Capital Ltd (Rs13).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Indus Motor Company Ltd (Rs58.15), Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd (Rs35), Pakistan Engineering Company Ltd (Rs22.83), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs21.04) and Highnoon Laboratories Ltd (Rs10.99).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $0.92m.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Seeing sense
Updated 21 Jan, 2023

Seeing sense

Further delay in repairing the relationship with the IMF will only exacerbate the political price PML-N will have to pay.
Out of exile
21 Jan, 2023

Out of exile

EXILE is nothing new for Pakistan’s political class. Leaders have often slipped away to safer foreign climes...
Toshakhana gifts
21 Jan, 2023

Toshakhana gifts

THE government shocked the Lahore High Court this week when during a hearing of a petition seeking past details of...
Consensus on Karachi
Updated 20 Jan, 2023

Consensus on Karachi

The parties that have been given a mandate by Karachi’s people need to reach an agreement on improving the lives of the residents.
Forced conversions
20 Jan, 2023

Forced conversions

THE laments of Pakistani Hindu families losing one young girl after another to what they allege are forced...
Confused policy
20 Jan, 2023

Confused policy

RECENT statements by two major political leaders have underlined the perception that there is no political agreement...