DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2023

Stocks rally as govt moves to resume talks with IMF

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 09:42am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) welcomed 2023 with a rally in share prices on Monday.

Topline Securities said the KSE-100 index mostly stayed in the green zone, thanks to the expectations about a breakthrough on the circular debt front. The government is reportedly considering rationalising the gas tariff to meet the pre-conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of dialogue for unlocking the loan’s next tranche.

Arif Habib Ltd also said investors were active during the trading session because of the positive news flow on the ninth review of the IMF loan programme. The exploration and production sector remained in the limelight as news reports hinted at an early resolution of the liquidity crisis.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 40,815.90 points, up 395.45 points or 0.98 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 14.9pc to 242.2 million shares. The traded value went down 8.6pc to $32.1m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (14.9m shares), Pakistan Refinery Ltd (12.7m shares), Hascol Petroleum Ltd (12.2m shares), Cnergyico PK Ltd (10.3m shares) and WorldCall Telecom Ltd (9.3m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were commercial banking (149 points), fertiliser (147.2 points), exploration and production (108.3 points), oil marketing (33.8 points) and refinery (21.8 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd (Rs42), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs20.12), Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (Rs20), Premium Textile Mills Ltd (Rs19.35) and Pakistan Engineering Company Ltd (Rs17.89).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Unilever Pakis­tan Foods Ltd (Rs1,000), Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs157.29), JDW Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs30.46), Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs20) and EFU Life Assurance Ltd (Rs14.32).

Foreign investors were net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $0.51m.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...
Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.