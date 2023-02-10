DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2023

Rupee gains even as SBP reserves dip to $2.9bn

Shahid Iqbal Published February 10, 2023 Updated February 10, 2023 06:54am

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank fell by $170 million to $2.916 billion during the week ending on Feb 3, but the rupee gained despite this piece of bad news on Thursday.

According to the State Bank, the decline in reserves was due to external debt repayments.

Experts believe that the country’s reserves are enough for only 16 or 17 days of imports. The biggest threat is the disconnect in supply of petroleum products, a grim reminder of which is visible in Punjab. The government claims to have petroleum reserves for 20 days.

Despite this bleak picture of foreign exchange reserves, the local currency gained significantly against the US dollar.

The rupee appreciated by Rs2.82 on Thursday, while it had gained Rs2.95 the previous day. During the last two working days the rupee has appreciated by Rs5.77 against the dollar.

Currency dealers said the rupee’s gain had no concrete ground. The gain reflected hopes that negotiations with the IMF would bring good news.

Another reason was the slowdown in smuggling of dollars to Afghanistan. According to a Bloomberg story, the Afghan government has announced punishment for those who take more than $500 out of the country. Afghanistan largely on smuggled dollars from Pakistan as it has no exportable products and suffers from sanctions imposed by the United States.

The SBP said the country’s total reserves amounted to $8.539bn, including $5.622bn that were with commercial banks, at the end of the week ending on Feb 3.

The currency market was confident that the dollar has achieved the optimum against the rupee and would now remain below Rs270 and Rs279.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ridiculous laws
Updated 10 Feb, 2023

Ridiculous laws

The criminalisation of defamation will come back to haunt those championing it today.
Victim-blaming
10 Feb, 2023

Victim-blaming

ONE of the perpetrators of the gang rape in Islamabad’s F-9 park had ‘advice’ for the victim that showed him ...
Jumbo cabinet
10 Feb, 2023

Jumbo cabinet

AT a time when the nation is struggling to maintain financial solvency, the federal government is sending all the...
No excuses
Updated 09 Feb, 2023

No excuses

The govt should stop attempting to hijack the electoral process with its shenanigans and assist ECP to fulfill its role.
Growing expenses
09 Feb, 2023

Growing expenses

WITH their costs going up following the massive currency devaluation and increase in fuel prices in the last couple...
Toxic environment
09 Feb, 2023

Toxic environment

FOR millions in our teeming cities, clean air and water have become luxuries. What is even more alarming is that...