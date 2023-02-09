TTP militant killed in encounter in Khanewal

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Wednesday to have killed a member of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter in Khanewal.

A spokesperson claimed that the Multan CTD got a tip-off that members of a group involved in heinous terrorist activities, including attack on law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), were present in the vicinity of Chak 40/10-R in Khanewal.

He said the suspected terrorists were planning to carry out a major activity against the LEAs.

Acting on the information, he said, a CTD team reached the spot and tried to arrest the suspected terrorists.

The spokesperson said that on seeing the personnel, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on them. The CTD team, taking cover, retaliated the fire in self defense, using modern operational techniques, he said, adding that the crossfire continued for 15-20 minutes.

As the firing stopped, the CTD team searched the area and found a suspected terrorist, identified as Irfanullah Afridi, a resident of Kurram district, lying dead, while two to three other unknown suspects managed to escape, taking an advantage of darkness.

He said a case was registered against the suspects at the Multan CTD police station, and investigation was launched.

The CTD team also recovered one Kalashnikov, two hand grenades, 11 bullets with a magazine and a flag of the banned TTP from the spot.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023