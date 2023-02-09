DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2023

TTP militant killed in encounter in Khanewal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 10:21am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Wednesday to have killed a member of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter in Khanewal.

A spokesperson claimed that the Multan CTD got a tip-off that members of a group involved in heinous terrorist activities, including attack on law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), were present in the vicinity of Chak 40/10-R in Khanewal.

He said the suspected terrorists were planning to carry out a major activity against the LEAs.

Acting on the information, he said, a CTD team reached the spot and tried to arrest the suspected terrorists.

The spokesperson said that on seeing the personnel, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on them. The CTD team, taking cover, retaliated the fire in self defense, using modern operational techniques, he said, adding that the crossfire continued for 15-20 minutes.

As the firing stopped, the CTD team searched the area and found a suspected terrorist, identified as Irfanullah Afridi, a resident of Kurram district, lying dead, while two to three other unknown suspects managed to escape, taking an advantage of darkness.

He said a case was registered against the suspects at the Multan CTD police station, and investigation was launched.

The CTD team also recovered one Kalashnikov, two hand grenades, 11 bullets with a magazine and a flag of the banned TTP from the spot.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No excuses
Updated 09 Feb, 2023

No excuses

The govt should stop attempting to hijack the electoral process with its shenanigans and assist ECP to fulfill its role.
Growing expenses
09 Feb, 2023

Growing expenses

WITH their costs going up following the massive currency devaluation and increase in fuel prices in the last couple...
Toxic environment
09 Feb, 2023

Toxic environment

FOR millions in our teeming cities, clean air and water have become luxuries. What is even more alarming is that...
A grave tragedy
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

A grave tragedy

It is hoped that Pakistan continues to send as many personnel and relief goods as needed to Turkiye, Syria.
Pharma shutdown
08 Feb, 2023

Pharma shutdown

IN the midst of an economic and political maelstrom, a fresh crisis threatens the availability of drugs in the...
PSL season
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

PSL season

PSL has provided a launching pad for several of the team’s current stars, and for them, hitting top form will be key.