Militants attack Dera Ismail Khan checkpost

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 10:27am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Armed militants stormed Hathala checkpost of the Kulachi police station here on Wednesday. However, no casualties were reported.

A police spokesman, Syed Yaqoob Bukhari told Dawn that militants were armed with sophisticated weapons. He said that the police retaliated to the attack, forcing the attackers to flee.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, district police officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan along with a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and launched a search operation in the area.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023

