Today's Paper | February 07, 2023

All set for Musharraf’s burial today

Imran Ayub Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: Facilitated by the Foreign Office, a special plane from Dubai carrying the body of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, with his family onboard, landed at Ka­­rachi airport on Monday night, ahead of his funeral in Malir cantonment today (Tuesday).

Guarded by a heavy contingent of Military Pol­ice (MP), the casket was driv­­en to Combined Mili­t­ary Hos­­pital, Malir Cantt, where his funeral prayers would be offered at the Polo Ground at 1:45pm, after which he would be laid to rest at the Army Graveyard near Chanesar Goth.

While there was no word from the authorities, a close aide said Gen Musharraf’s burial would be held “with full state and military protocol”.

“He would be buried in the military graveyard under state protocol with full military honours,” said Tahir Hus­s­ain, who has been Mushar­raf’s spokesman in Karachi since the ex-ruler formed a par­ty, the APML, in Oct 2010.

Hours before the plane landed, MP personnel, bac­ked by the Pakistan Ran­gers, cordoned off Karachi airport’s old terminal. Hea­vy security was also seen on route to the cantonment.

Earlier, the consulate general of Pakistan in Dubai issued an NOC for the repatriation of the body of former military ruler.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2023

