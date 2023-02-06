Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be repatriated to Pakistan today

The body of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, who passed away in Dubai a day earlier, will be repatriated to Pakistan today (Monday).

According to Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Pakistan’s missions in the United Arab Emirates are facilitating the transportation of Musharraf’s mortal remains.

“Our missions in UAE are in contact with his family,” she told Dawn.com over the phone.

Musharraf, who usurped power after a coup in October 1999 and ruled Pakistan till 2008, breathed his last at age of 79 in Dubai, after a protracted battle with the rare disease amyloidosis.

The news of his death first emerged on social media on Sunday morning before making it to the mainstream media following confirmation by the Pakistani consulate in Dubai and the family of the former army chief. The condition of the former dictator was said to be critical for the past few months, as his organs started to fail due to the fatal illness.

The body of Musharraf, who will be laid to rest in Karachi, will be brought back to Pakistan thro­ugh a special flight today. In order to facilitate his family in the process of repatriation, the Cons­ulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has also issued a no-objection certificate (NOC).

“We are in touch with the family and the consulate will facilitate in whatever way it can; the consulate has issued the no-objection certificate,” a media report quoted Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan as saying.

Musharraf’s illness came to light in 2018 when the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) announced that he was suffering from amyloidosis, a group of rare, serious conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

In June last year, the former military strongman was hospitalised for three weeks, prompting rumours of his death. However, his family had to issue a statement to refute these reports.

“Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” his family said at the time in a statement via Musharraf’s official Twitter account.

The former dictator left Pakistan for medical treatment in March 2016, two years after he was indicted by a court for suspending the Constitution on Nov 3, 2007. On Dec 17, 2019, a special court formed to hear the high treason case against the ex-dictator handed him a death sentence. However, the decision of the special court was suspended by a Lahore High Court bench.