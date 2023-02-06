DAWN.COM Logo

Girl gang-raped in front of her mother in Bahawalpur

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 10:03am

BAHAWALPUR: Two men allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in front of her mother in a locality of Khanqah Sharif, about 20kms from here, on Saturday night.

According to Sammasatta police sources, the rape case has been registered against a nominated suspect and his accomplice, on the complaint of the girl’s mother. The complainant said that as her husband had gone to Lahore to earn his livelihood, she lived in her house with her children.

She said that on Saturday night, the suspect, along with his unidentified accomplice, barged in her house, subjected her to torture and gang-raped her 15-year-old daughter at gunpoint in her presence.

The suspects fled away after committing the crime, before some locals arrived there after hearing the cries of the mother and the daughter.

Sammasatta police said they registered the case under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) without any arrest so far.

FIRE: Three persons suffered burns when a fire erupted due the leakage of gas from a geyser in a house in Abbasi Mohallah of Ahmedpur East, about 40kms from here, on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire erupted when a man tried to ignite the geyser when the gas was already leaking from it.

As a result, two men, identified as Amjad (60) and Asjad (50), suffered serious burns and were shifted to local tehsil headquarters hospital, while another unidentified man, who had a minor injury, was provided first aid on the spot.

According to the rescuers, the both hospitalised men were in critical condition.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2023

