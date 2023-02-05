Iftikhar Ahmed warms up for PSL 2023 by hitting six 6s in an over in exhibition T20

Quetta Gladiators allrounder Iftikhar Ahmad hit six sixes in an over to Peshawar Zalmi bowler Wahab Riaz during an exhibition T20 match at Quetta’s Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Iftikhar’s barrage of sixes came in the final over of the first innings, as he finished with an unbeaten 94 off just 50 balls. The Gladiators ended up with a tally of 185, which Zalmi fell just four short of in the second innings, finishing with 181-7.

Only three batters — Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs and Kieron Pollard — have hit six sixes on as many balls in an over in international cricket.

Iftikhar’s feat came in what can be considered a tune-up to the Pakistan Super League 2023. After the match, Riaz and Ahmed could be seen sharing a laugh together.

The PSL 2023 event is set to begin on February 13 and will conclude on March 19. Matches will be played in Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi, and Multan.